Ragini Dwivedi To Play A Cop In The Film Johnny Walker; Says ‘My Character Is Very Sharp’

Popular actress Ragini Dwivedi, who was in the news for her connection with the infamous Sandalwood drug racket, has recently signed a new film. The actress will be seen playing the role of a cop once again in a multilingual film titled Johnny Walker. Interestingly, the actress is quite excited and thrilled to play the cop again after portraying it in Premigalige MMCH (2018).

While speaking about her role, Ragini said, "It's the role of an investigating officer. My character is very sharp and has different ways of finding out the details about anything. The story revolves around my character and I am quite excited to take on this role."

Ragini Dwivedi's role in Johnny Walker is indeed special for her as she would get a chance to explore her character more with different shades. She feels blessed to get an opportunity to experiment with her body language and looks in the film. Notably, she will be wearing both Indian and western outfits in the Vedhik Veer directorial.

Apart from Johnny Walker, Ragini Dwivedi has also signed her first film in 2021 - Karvva 3. A few weeks ago, she took to Instagram and announced the same in the video post. Moreover, she is also playing a pivotal role in the film Gandhigiri. Talking about her professional career, Ragini Dwivedi made her acting debut with Kannada film Veera Madakari in 2009.

The 30-year-old actress has featured in some popular Kannada films like Shankar IPS, Kempegowda, Aarakshaka, Shiva, Bangari and so on. Apart from Kannada, she has also worked in Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi films.

