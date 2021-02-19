Rajamarthanda Trailer: Junior C Unveils Power-Packed Update Of Father Chiranjeevi Sarja’s Film

The highly anticipated trailer of Chiranjeevi Sarja's Rajamarthanda is finally out! The late actor's son Junior C aka Simba unveiled the power-packed trailer today (February 19, 2021) along with his actress-mother Meghana Raj.

Interestingly, the 2-minute-18-second video starts with mommy Meghana and Simba enjoying the trailer after they hit the play button together. The trailer featuring Chiranjeevi Sarja is packed with high octane action sequences, whistle-worthy dialogues and romance. The late actor steals the show with his impeccable acting chops and effortless fight sequences. Sharing the trailer Meghana took to her social media handle and captioned the video as, "#Rajamaarthanda trailer launch by Jr C. Appa na putta rajakumaaara."

Well, with the trailer going viral on social media, the countless fans and followers of Chiru are now awaiting the film's release to witness the never-seen-before extravaganza in theatres.

In a video released a day before the trailer launch, Meghana Raj had revealed that the project was very close to the actor's heart and he was excited about the film since day 1. She said, "Chiru used to consider Rajamarthanda as one of his special projects. The character he has played in this film is totally different from the roles he had portrayed before. It's different and is very special. This might be the first time when an actor's son is launching the trailer of his father's film. Our son will be launching the trailer of Rajamarthanda."

Coming back to the film, directed by Ram Narayan, the action-entertainer has Om Prakash, Deepti Sati, and Triveni in pivotal roles. Though the shooting of the film was completed before the COVID-19 pandemic, the dubbing was pending. Owing to Chiranjeevi Sarja's unfortunate death on June 7, 2020 due to cardiac arrest, his actor-brother Dhruva Sarja took over the task and completed the dubbing of the film recently. Reportedly, the trailer of Rajamarthanda will be screened during the intermission of Dhurva's Pogaru, which released today (February 19, 2021). With music composed by Arjun Janya, the thriller has cinematography carried out by Jabez K Ganesh. Rajamarthanda is backed by Pranav N, Niveditha N and Shivakumar.

