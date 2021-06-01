Rashmika Mandanna Becomes Bangalore Times’ Most Desirable Woman Of 2020
National Crush Rashmika Mandanna is a sight to behold when it comes to her adorable smile, gestures or even acting chops. Months after news of her Bollywood debut alongside Sidharth Malhotra with Mission Majnu surfaced, the star has yet again made headlines for a big reason! Apparently, the beautiful actress has topped the list of Bangalore Times' Most Desirable Woman of 2020.
Following her on the second spot is Miss India finalist Tanya Hope. Actress Shanvi Srivastava and Madhagaja star Ashika Ranganath are in the third and fourth positions respectively. Interestingly, KGF actress Srinidhi Shetty has grabbed the fifth spot on the list.
The other celebrities who made it to the list are:
6.
Nishvika
Naidu
7. Asha Bhat
8. Pranitha Subhash
9. Aindrita Ray
10. Aditi Prabudeva
11. Manvita Kamath
12. Niharika NM (Social Media Influencer)
13. Haripriya
14. Milana Nagaraj
15. Rachita Ram
16. Shraddha Srinath
17. Amrutha Iyengar
18. Shruti Prakash
19. Rati Hulji
20. Sharmiela Mandre
21. Samyuktha Hegde
22. Veda Krishnamurthy
23. Sreeleela
24. Deepika Das
25. Dhanya Ramkumar
26. Shubra Aiyapaa
27. Anupama Gowda
28. Anushree
29. Radhika Narayan
30. Bhavana Menon
Coming back to Rashmika Mandanna, the 25-year-old started off her career with the Kannada movie Kirik Party, also featuring Rakshit Shetty and Samyuktha Hegde. Upon its release, the rom-com turned out to be a huge success and the beautiful actress' career eventually accelerated.
Well, Rashmika has been striking gold with each project, be it in Kannada, Telugu or Tamil. The diva was previously seen opposite Karthi in Kollywood in the film Sulthan. Also, she recently appeared in a Hindi music video 'Top Tucker' alongside Badshah, Uchana Amit and Yuvan Shankar Raja which was a massive hit in every single music streaming platform.
Talking about her upcoming projects, Mission Majnu is undoubtedly one of Rashmika's highly anticipated films. She is also a part of Telugu films Pushpa and Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu and another Bollywood flick Goodbye also starring Amitabh Bachchan.