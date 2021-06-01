    For Quick Alerts
      Rashmika Mandanna Becomes Bangalore Times’ Most Desirable Woman Of 2020

      National Crush Rashmika Mandanna is a sight to behold when it comes to her adorable smile, gestures or even acting chops. Months after news of her Bollywood debut alongside Sidharth Malhotra with Mission Majnu surfaced, the star has yet again made headlines for a big reason! Apparently, the beautiful actress has topped the list of Bangalore Times' Most Desirable Woman of 2020.

      Rashmika

      Following her on the second spot is Miss India finalist Tanya Hope. Actress Shanvi Srivastava and Madhagaja star Ashika Ranganath are in the third and fourth positions respectively. Interestingly, KGF actress Srinidhi Shetty has grabbed the fifth spot on the list.

      The other celebrities who made it to the list are:

      6. Nishvika Naidu
      7. Asha Bhat
      8. Pranitha Subhash
      9. Aindrita Ray
      10. Aditi Prabudeva
      11. Manvita Kamath
      12. Niharika NM (Social Media Influencer)
      13. Haripriya
      14. Milana Nagaraj
      15. Rachita Ram
      16. Shraddha Srinath
      17. Amrutha Iyengar
      18. Shruti Prakash
      19. Rati Hulji
      20. Sharmiela Mandre
      21. Samyuktha Hegde
      22. Veda Krishnamurthy
      23. Sreeleela
      24. Deepika Das
      25. Dhanya Ramkumar
      26. Shubra Aiyapaa
      27. Anupama Gowda
      28. Anushree
      29. Radhika Narayan
      30. Bhavana Menon

      Coming back to Rashmika Mandanna, the 25-year-old started off her career with the Kannada movie Kirik Party, also featuring Rakshit Shetty and Samyuktha Hegde. Upon its release, the rom-com turned out to be a huge success and the beautiful actress' career eventually accelerated.

      Well, Rashmika has been striking gold with each project, be it in Kannada, Telugu or Tamil. The diva was previously seen opposite Karthi in Kollywood in the film Sulthan. Also, she recently appeared in a Hindi music video 'Top Tucker' alongside Badshah, Uchana Amit and Yuvan Shankar Raja which was a massive hit in every single music streaming platform.

      Talking about her upcoming projects, Mission Majnu is undoubtedly one of Rashmika's highly anticipated films. She is also a part of Telugu films Pushpa and Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu and another Bollywood flick Goodbye also starring Amitabh Bachchan.

      Story first published: Tuesday, June 1, 2021, 15:49 [IST]
      X