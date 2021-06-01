Rashmika Mandanna Becomes Bangalore Times’ Most Desirable Woman Of 2020

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna is a sight to behold when it comes to her adorable smile, gestures or even acting chops. Months after news of her Bollywood debut alongside Sidharth Malhotra with Mission Majnu surfaced, the star has yet again made headlines for a big reason! Apparently, the beautiful actress has topped the list of Bangalore Times' Most Desirable Woman of 2020.

Following her on the second spot is Miss India finalist Tanya Hope. Actress Shanvi Srivastava and Madhagaja star Ashika Ranganath are in the third and fourth positions respectively. Interestingly, KGF actress Srinidhi Shetty has grabbed the fifth spot on the list.

The other celebrities who made it to the list are:

6. Nishvika Naidu

7. Asha Bhat

8. Pranitha Subhash

9. Aindrita Ray

10. Aditi Prabudeva

11. Manvita Kamath

12. Niharika NM (Social Media Influencer)

13. Haripriya

14. Milana Nagaraj

15. Rachita Ram

16. Shraddha Srinath

17. Amrutha Iyengar

18. Shruti Prakash

19. Rati Hulji

20. Sharmiela Mandre

21. Samyuktha Hegde

22. Veda Krishnamurthy

23. Sreeleela

24. Deepika Das

25. Dhanya Ramkumar

26. Shubra Aiyapaa

27. Anupama Gowda

28. Anushree

29. Radhika Narayan

30. Bhavana Menon

Coming back to Rashmika Mandanna, the 25-year-old started off her career with the Kannada movie Kirik Party, also featuring Rakshit Shetty and Samyuktha Hegde. Upon its release, the rom-com turned out to be a huge success and the beautiful actress' career eventually accelerated.

Well, Rashmika has been striking gold with each project, be it in Kannada, Telugu or Tamil. The diva was previously seen opposite Karthi in Kollywood in the film Sulthan. Also, she recently appeared in a Hindi music video 'Top Tucker' alongside Badshah, Uchana Amit and Yuvan Shankar Raja which was a massive hit in every single music streaming platform.

Talking about her upcoming projects, Mission Majnu is undoubtedly one of Rashmika's highly anticipated films. She is also a part of Telugu films Pushpa and Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu and another Bollywood flick Goodbye also starring Amitabh Bachchan.