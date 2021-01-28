Ratri Ya Yatrika Launched; To Feature 5 Dramatic Stories Set In Red Light Areas

Hungama Play, a leading video on demand platform owned by Hungama Digital Media, today launched Ratri Ya Yatrika, a Hungama Original in Kannada. An anthology, the show features 5 unique and thought-provoking stories set in red light areas.

Each story follows a character leading an incomplete life and seeking something - love, physical pleasures, refuge, or just closure - a man who is ashamed of being a prostitute's son and has an awakening in a place he detests the most; a 69-year-old who is unapologetic about his physical needs and refuses to be shamed by the society; a jilted lover who comes to terms with reality and decides to start a new chapter in his life; an 18-year-old who wants to feel physical affection at least once before he renounces all worldly pleasures; a conman who makes a living out of robbing people but gets robbed of something deeply precious instead.

Though they feature in distinct stories, each of these characters visits a red light area for the first time in their lives and eventually find wisdom and solace there. Their experiences may range from sensual to provocative, but irrespective of that, a single night ends up changing their outlook forever! Produced by Anil V Kumar Productions in association with Hungama Digital Media, all episodes of the show have been directed by Anil V Kumar.

The show is now available to stream on Hungama Play, Hungama's video-on-demand platform. The platform also offers over 350 Kannada movies and more than 930 short-format videos in Kannada across categories like music, entertainment, movies, etc. Ratri Ya Yatrika is also available to stream through Hungama Play on MX Player, Airtel Xstream App, Vi Movies and TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Tata Sky Binge, DishSMRT Stick, D2H Stream, DishSMRT Hub, Flipkart Video, SonyLIV, ISPs like Meghbela Broadband, Alliance Broadband, ACT Fibernet and Netplus, and Smart TVs like TCL, OnePlus TV, LG, Sony BRAVIA, CVTE, Toshiba and CloudWalker. Additionally, Hungama's association with Xiaomi will enable consumers to watch the show via Hungama Play on Mi TV.

Speaking about the show, Siddhartha Roy, COO, Hungama Digital Media said, "In the last few years, we have witnessed an exponential increase in demand for stories that are entertaining, relatable and narrated in local languages. Ratri Ya Yatrika offers five unique stories driven by human emotions and feature compelling performances that will certainly be appreciated by Kannada-speaking audiences worldwide. We intend to launch several more shows, movies and short-format content in Kannada this year, aiming to increase our user-base in the region by 2x."

Speaking about the series, Anil V Kumar, Founder, Anil V Kumar Productions said, "The show has a unique concept that hasn't been explored before. It delicately highlights the emotions and wisdom that exist in red light areas through characters that are deep and sensitive. I am glad to have worked with a team of actors and crew that came together in a short span of time and breathed life into their respective roles. I look forward to the reactions from the audiences."

The show is headlined by an ensemble cast that includes Sudhir Pande, Anju Mahendru, Iqbal Khan, Barkha Sengupta, Parag Tyagi, Avinash Mukherjee, Shiny Doshi, Renee Dhyani, Mansi Srivastava, Reyhna Pandit, Akashdeep Arora, Pyomri Mehta, Supriya Shukla and Indresh Malik.

