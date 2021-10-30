RIP Puneeth Rajkumar: Here’s How The Actor Fell In Love With Ashwini Revanth & Married Her (Unseen Pics)

How Puneet & Ashwini Met & Fell In Love?

Puneeth and Ashwini met each other through a common friend after he completed his studies. After being friends for few months, he knew that she was the one for him and proposed her, and apparently, she immediately agreed.

Puneeth Had Said 'I Still Remember How Nervous I Was...'

The actor was quoted by Metrolife as saying, "I still remember how nervous I was to broach the subject of my marriage with Ashwini to my parents. I had never spoken to them so freely and openly about such matters. It was the first time I stood before my father and told him I wanted to marry this..."

Ashwini Made Sweets For Rajkumar

Puneeth got married to Ashwini in a grand wedding ceremony on December 1, 1999. Apparently, initially, the idea of a joint family and nothing less than 30 members in one house irked Ashwini, but later Ashwini got adjusted and made herself at home. She said, "Appaji loved sweets and I would make sure that my weekends were devoted to making sweets and desserts for the family."

Puneeth Didn’t Give In Easily

She had said that she is a little egotistic, but Puneeth didn't give in easily and brought her around and soon their differences became no differences at all.

Ashwini Proud To Be Married Into Rajkumar Family

She had said that the love, affection and the sense of togetherness that the family taught her amazed her and was proud to be married into the Rajkumar family.

Puneeth Had Said His Wife Is His Best Critic

Ashwini had revealed that she had watched enough Rajkumar's films and had a great regard for him. She also confessed that she has only watched few films of Puneeth. However, Puneeth had mentioned that his wife is his best critic, as she, at times, had mentioned when he had overacted in a particular scene or his dance/fight sequences were not up to the mark.