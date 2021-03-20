Roberrt Closing Collection: Darshan Starrer Proves To Be A Disaster In Telugu States

Challenging Star Darshan's Roberrt was released amid much fanfare. The film graced the theatres on March 11 coinciding with Maha Shivratri in Kannada and Telugu (dubbed version) languages. Upon its release, Roberrt received a tremendous response from Karnataka, however, the film failed to impress the Telugu audience, which quite reflected on its box office collection as well.

Though the film was expected to weave magic in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the huge success of Naveen Polishetty's Jathi Ratnalu which released on the same date deviated the attention of the cine-goers, becoming one of the reasons for Roberrt's failure.

Talking about the film's business, it has so far acquired a total share of Rs 25.4 lakh in Telugu states The total gross collection of the Darshan-starrer is Rs 0.42 crore while the film has incurred a huge loss of Rs 1.55 crore. Notably, the film did an overall business of Rs 1.50 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Roberrt (Telugu) Closing Box Office Collections

Movie Business: Rs 1.50 crore+

AP TG Total Share: Rs 25.4 lakh

Total Gross: Rs 0.42 crore

Total Loss: Rs 1.55 crore Loss

Movie Verdict: Disaster

On the other hand, Roberrt has collected more than Rs 57.55 crore in Karnataka.

Well, penned and directed by Tharun Sudhir and backed by Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda under the production banner Umapathy Films, Roberrt also stars Ravi Kishan, Asha Bhat, Devaraj, P Ravi Shankar, Avinash, Vinod Prabhakar, Sonal Monteiro and Chikkanna in key roles. With music scored by V Harikrishna and Arjun Janya, the action-thriller has editing and cinematography carried out by KM Prakash and Sudhakar S Raj respectively.

On a related note, Roberrt will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video in April.

