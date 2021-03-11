Roberrt Day 1 Box Office Collection: Darshan Starrer Is Off To An Excellent Start

Challenging Star Darshan's Roberrt has indeed released at the right time. The action-thriller which opened to a solid response at the theatres with its massive release on March 11 has in fact become a source of life-breath to the pandemic hit Sandalwood industry. The film written and directed by Tharun Sudhir is Kannada's first big-budget film to hit the screens post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Let us tell you that the film has also released in Telugu with the same title and has received an impressive response from both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. As per film analysts, Roberrt has collected a massive Rs 50 lakh (approx) with its successful run on Day 1 in the Telugu region. On the other hand, the Karnataka box office is in an uncontrollable mode with most of the cinema halls and multiplexes running housefull, thanks to Darshan's stardom and the release of the film at the time of Shivratri.

As the film collects a record moolah on day 1 from the box office, looks like Roberrt might also accumulate terrific numbers in the days to come. Notably, Darshan's acting chops received huge applause from the audience who were quite surprised with the actor portraying two different shades in the film with utter ease.

Backed by Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda under his production banner Umpathy Films, the Darshan-starrer features an ensemble cast including Jagapathi Babu, Asha Bhat, Devaraj, P Ravi Shankar, Vinod Prabhakar, Avinash, Sonal Monteiro, Chikkanna and Tejaswini Prakash. The technical team of Roberrt consists of Arjun Janya and V Harikrishna as music composers and Sudhakar S Raj as director of photography (DOP). Notably, KM Prakash took charge of the editing department.

