Roberrt Day 2 Box Office Collection: Darshan Starrer Is On An Impressive Run!

Darshan's Roberrt has released at the right time, when the industry is in a need of a major revival. The Challenging Star has now turned into a saviour for the pandemic-hit Sandalwood industry. Since its release on March 11 coinciding with Maha Shivratri, the film has been garnering positive responses from the audience.

Talking about the film's business at the box office, the action-thriller collected Rs 17.24 crore on Day 1 with its theatrical run in Karnataka. Roberrt has created an all-time record with the massive collection. On day 2, the Darshan-starrer has racked up a whopping Rs 12.78 crore, which adds up the overall collection of the film to Rs 30.02. With the film is inching towards the elite Rs 50 crore club, fans are highly excited and are hoping for the best for their idol. Also, with its pre-release business, the film is said to have already collected Rs 100 crore.

Notably, the film has released in Telugu with the same title, and the response from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has also been outstanding.

Fans and followers of the superstar have been loving his never-seen-before avatar. His acting chops, action sequences and storyline are some of the highlights of the film. Jagapathi Babu, who is playing the deadly antagonist in Roberrt has also received huge appreciation for his impeccable performance.

Directed by Tharun Sudhir, Roberrt features an ensemble cast including Vinod Prabhakar, P Ravi Shankar, Asha Bhat, Avinash, Ashok, Sonal Monteiro, Chikkanna and Tejaswini Prakash in key roles. Backed by Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda under his production banner Umpathy Films, the action entertainer has music composed by V Harikrishna and Arjun Janya. The cinematography department is headed by Sudhakar S Raj, while editing is done by KM Prakash.

