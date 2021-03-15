Roberrt Day 4 Box Office Collection: Challenging Star Darshan’s Film Continues To Weave Magic!

Darshan's Roberrt is running successfully at the theatres. The action-entertainer which graced the theatres on March 11 on the special occasion of Maha Shivratri, has been receiving love from all corners. The superstar's impeccable acting chops, the storyline of the film, action sequences, performances of other actors including Jagapathi Babu have garnered huge attention of the audiences, and are said to be some of many key reasons behind the awe-inspiring success of Roberrt.

Talking about the film's business, the Darshan-starrer acquired a massive Rs 17.24 crore in Karnataka on day 1. On days 2 and 3, the action-drama collected Rs 12.78 crore and Rs 14 crore (approx). Well, with its tremendous theatrical run, the film has racked a whopping Rs 15.68 crore on day 4, which sums up the overall collection to be Rs 59.8 crore.

Notably, the film has not only helped the team to garner a humongous collection at the box office, but has also extended a helping hand to the pandemic-hit Sandalwood industry for its major revival. For the unversed, Roberrt is the first big-budget film to release post the COVID-19 pandemic. Interestingly, the film was also released in Telugu which received huge appreciation from the audience of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Talking more about the film, the Darshan-starrer directed by actor-director Tharun Sudhir has Jagapathi Babu playing the deadly antagonist. The extensive star cast of the film includes Vinod Prabhakar, P Ravi Shankar, Asha Bhat, Avinash, Ashok, Sonal Monteiro, Chikkanna and Tejaswini Prakash.

Produced by Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda under the production banner Umapathy Films, the action entertainer has music scored by V Harikrishna and Arjun Janya. The breathtaking action sequences, impeccable performances and whistle-worthy dialogue delivery have been captured through the lens by Sudhakar S Raj.

