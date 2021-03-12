Roberrt Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Touted as one of Sandalwood's blockbuster hits, Challenging Star Darshan's Roberrt has hit the screens today (March 11). The film has become the first big-budget Kannada film to release in theatres post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with that, the action-thriller has now joined the list of films that have been leaked online. Roberrt has been leaked on Telegram and other piracy-based websites. Unfortunately, with the sudden leak, there are high chances of the film's box office collection getting affected.

Well, the film has been getting positive response from all the corners, especially for Darshan's dual avatar, his impeccable acting chops and action sequences.

Backed by Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda under his production banner Umapathy Films, Roberrt's Kannada and Telugu trailer was released recently on the special occasion of Darshan's 44th birthday (February 16). Notably, the film has released in Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) with the same title. With the massive response, looks like the Telugu audience, who are ardent fans of action movies, are quite impressed with the Challenging Star's action-thriller.

Said to be an awe-inspiring blend of emotions, drama and action, the film is written and directed by Chowka fame Tharun Sudhir. Interestingly, Jagapathi Babu is essaying the villain's role in the film, which has an ensemble cast including Ravi Kishan, Asha Bhat, Devaraj, P Ravi Shankar, Vinod Prabhakar, Avinash and Sonal Monteiro in pivotal roles. V Harikrishna and Arjun Janya have composed music for the film and songs are already chartbusters. Sudhakar S Raj has cranked camera for Roberrt, while the editing is carried out by KM Prakash.

