Roberrt Pre-Release Business: Darshan Starrer Is All Set To Rule The Box Office!

The most awaited film of the year Roberrt is gearing up to grace the theatres after much delay. Written and directed by Tharun Sudhir, the action-thriller starring Darshan in the lead role is releasing on March 11. The film is not only gearing up to cast a spell on the Kannada audience but is also going to make headlines in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the days to come, thanks to the leading man's fandom here.

Roberrt has done an impressive business in the region. As per reports, the highly anticipated film has acquired Rs 50 lakh, Rs 20 lakh and Rs 80 lakh respectively from Nizam, Ceeded and Andhra with its pre-release business. The film's total collection is said to be Rs 1.5 crore in Telugu states, while the break-even target is Rs 1.8 crore, which many believe Roberrt will be able to overpower within a couple of days of its massive release.

Roberrt Pre-Release Business In Telugu States

Nizam- Rs 50 lakh

Ceeded- Rs 20 lakh

Andhra- Rs 80 lakh

AP-TG Total Business- Rs 1.5 crore

Breakeven Target- Rs 1.8 crore

On a related note, Roberrt is one of the biggest Kannada films (starring a superstar) to release in theatres post COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The action-thriller will have Darshan portraying two different shades, which had created quite a buzz on social media when the film's trailer and teaser were released. Backed by Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda under the banner of Umapathy films, the film will have Jagapathi Babu as the deadly antagonist.

The other supporting actors of the film include Ravi Kishan, Asha Bhat, P Ravi Shankar, Devaraj, Avinash and Sonal Monteiro. The technical team of Roberrt consists of H Harikrishna and Arun Janya as music composers, while Sudhakar S Raj is the director of photography.

Also Read: Roberrt Trailer Out: Boss Of The Mass Darshan Is On A Terrific Action-Packed Trip!

Also Read: Jaggesh Apologizes For Allegedly Making Derogatory Comment Against Darshan In A Viral Video Clip