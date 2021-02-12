Roberrt Trailer To Be Out On Darshan’s 44th Birthday

Challenging Star Darshan is turning 44 on February 16, 2021. The Sandalwood star has already asked his fans not to celebrate his birthday this time. He revealed that he won't be celebrating his birthday at home too and requested fans to spend their money on themselves and their families. Well, his request left fans heartbroken, as they were very excited about their favourite star's birthday.

But now, Darshan has decided to give a special treat to his fans on his birthday. Reportedly, the makers of Darshan's upcoming film Roberrt have decided to release the trailer of the film on February 16, 2021. Isn't it interesting? A report published in a leading portal suggests that the trailer will be a birthday treat from the makers for Darshan fans. The time of trailer arrival is yet to be revealed.

Roberrt is directed by Tharun Sudhir. The Kannada action-thriller is produced by Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda under Umapathy Films. Roberrt also stars Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, Asha Bhat, Devaraj, Vinod Prabhakar, P Ravi Shankar, Chikkanna, Shivanaraj KR Pete and Sonal Monteiro in key roles. For the unversed, the film was scheduled to release in April 2020, but the makers postponed its release to March 11, 2021 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Apart from Roberrt, Darshan will be seen in Gandugali Madakari Nayaka, in which he will play the role of the 17th century warrior and the last ruler of Chitradurga (Karnataka), Madakari Nayaka.

