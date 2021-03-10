Roberrt Twitter Review: Challenging Star Darshan Is Here To Steal Your Hearts!

It's a big day for the Sandalwood industry as the much-awaited film Roberrt has finally graced the theatres today (March 11). The action-thriller starring Challenging Star Darshan has also become the first big-budget film to hit the screens post the COVID-19 pandemic. Though the film was originally slated to release in April 2020, the makers were forced to postpone the date owing to the sudden pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

As the film has released on the festive occasion of Maha Shivaratri, the theatres and multiplexes across the state have been witnessing a huge crowd. Darshan's massive fandom and cine-goers' sheer eagerness to watch the hyped film, has only added to the already humongous crowd pulled to the theatres.

Notably, Darshan's acting chops, his combination sequences with Jagapathi Babu, songs and high octane action sequences in the film have been receiving huge applause from the audience. For the unversed, Jagapathi is playing the antagonist in the action-entertainer. Let us tell you that the film's Telugu version with the same title has also been released today. With tremendous rage for Kannada films in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Roberrt has undoubtedly received a warm welcome from the Telugu audience, despite other Tollywood releases.

Well, written and directed by Tharun Sudhir and backed by Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda under his production banner Umapathy Films, Roberrt also stars Ravi Kishan, Asha Bhat, Devaraj, P Ravi Shankar, Avinash, Vinod Prabhakar, Sonal Monteiro and Chikkanna in key roles. With music scored by V Harikrishna and Arjun Janya, the action-thriller has editing and cinematography carried out by KM Prakash and Sudhakar S Raj.

As Roberrt garners a positive response from the theatres and starts collecting big numbers at the box office, let us see Twitterati's reaction to the Darshan-starrer.

