Salaar: Did KGF 2 Star Yash Say ‘No’ To Prashanth Neel’s Next Before Prabhas Said ‘Yes’ To It?

Prabhas' Kannada debut film Salaar is one of the most anticipated films in the Indian film industry. Ever since KGF director Prashanth Neel roped in the Baahubali star for his next venture, Rebel Star fans can't keep calm to witness the biggest dhamaka on the silver screen. When the director cast Prabhas for his next, Sandalwood fans had expressed their disappointment for not choosing a Kannada actor for the film. And now, the latest piece of information might surprise you.

A report published in a leading portal suggests that Prashanth Neel had narrated Salaar and KGF scripts to Yash at the same time. But Yash chose KGF over Salaar. Hence, Prashanth made a few changes in the script and narrated the same script to Prabhas. After his narration, the Baahubali star gave his nod to the project. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Meanwhile, Salaar also stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead. The makers have already finished the first schedule of the film, and are prepping for the next one. Interestingly, they have given the opportunity to commoners with acting talent to be a part of the project. Moreover, they have already conducted auditions in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and other cities.

Produced by KGF producer Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, Salaar is scheduled to release on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

