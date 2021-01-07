Salaar: John Abraham To Lock Horns With Prabhas In Prashanth Neel’s Film?

Prashanth Neel's Salaar is undoubtedly one of the highly awaited films of the year. The movie buffs can't get enough of Prabhas' inclusion in the project and are eagerly waiting to see him in action. The film's big announcement was made on December 2, 2020, with an intriguing poster featuring the Rebel Star.

Prashanth had then tweeted, "An Action Saga #SALAAR. THE MOST VIOLENT MEN.. CALLED ONE MAN..THE MOST VIOLENT!!! For the love of cinema, breaking the fence of languages, presenting to you an Indian Film. Dearest welcome to Darling #Prabhas sir. @hombalefilms @Vkiragandur."

Well now, with many speculating the antagonist of the film, the latest report suggests that the makers do not wish to compromise with the cast of the film, and are therefore hoping to bring John Abraham on board. If reports are to be believed, the team has approached him with the script and is waiting for a green signal from the Bollywood actor.

As the actor is gearing up for a back to back release of films in 2021 including Mumbai Saga, Attack, Satyamev Jayate 2, Sardar and Grandson, and Pathan, his inclusion in Salaar is unlikely. However, we will have to wait and watch to see what unfolds in the days to come.

Coming back to Salaar, the film is backed by renowned producer Vijay Kiragandur under his home production banner Hombale films. On the other hand, Disha Patani is said to be a part of the film too, however, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

On a related note, both Prashanth Neel and Prabhas are busy with their respective projects. Prashanth Neel will be completing his highly anticipated film with Yash titled KGF: Chapter 2. Prabhas on the other hand, is a part of the big banner films including Adipurush, Radhe Shyam and #Prabhas21.

