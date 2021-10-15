Salaga Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Actor Duniya Vijay's directorial debut film Salaga indeed had an impressive start on Thursday (October 14). Though the film was expected to clash with Kotigobba 3 in theatres, the makers of Kichcha Sudeep-starrer had to postpone its release by one day reportedly due to financial issues. It is safe to say that Sudeep's film postponement led to a good business for Salaga on its opening day. On the other hand, the reviews and positive word of mouth for the Vijay-starrer have also pulled the crowd to the theatres.

Audiences have been calling the film a commendable one with many praising the storyline and performances of the leading man and Dhananjay, who is playing an upright cop in the actioner. Well, amid all the hullabaloo, the film has leaked on various piracy based websites and platforms like Telegram, Movierulz and Tamilrockers. According to reports, the film was leaked online a day after its release. Let us tell you that this is not the first time when a Kannada film released in theatres has leaked on these websites or platforms. Earlier, films like Pogaru, Roberrt and Yuvarathnaa have also fallen prey to piracy.

Talking more about Salaga, the film's story has been jointly written by Duniya Vijay and Maasthi Upparahalli. Backed by KP Srinath, the actioner's technical team includes cinematographer Shiva Sena and music composer Naveen Sajju. The Vijay-starrer's background score has been composed by Charan Raj.

The other supporting cast of the film consists of Sanjana Anand, BV Bhaskar, Nagabhushan, Achyuth Kumar and Rangayana Raghu.