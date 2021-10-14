Salaga Twitter Review: Duniya Vijay’s Film Gets Mixed Response

Duniya Vijay is back in a new avatar! The actor's maiden directorial venture Salaga has just hit the theatres. Jointly written by Vijay and Maasthi Upparahalli, the film revolves around a person who is pulled into the realm of the underworld. How he is brought to justice by an upright cop, forms the crux of the story.

After having made waves on the internet with its teaser (released on January 20), the film has now garnered immense attention from the netizens and it is all thanks to the favourable reviews on social media. Fans and general audiences seem to have enjoyed the film to the fullest, as it gets appreciation and praise from all corners. The intense acting chops of Duniya Vijay and Dhananjay have been getting terrific responses from audiences. The mind-boggling action sequences and background score are also being lauded. However, the slow-paced and routine storyline is said to have led down the film at places.

Akshay Aruku: The Filmmaker With Creative Enthusiasm

Putnanja Actor Satyajith Passes Away; Priyanka Upendra, Parul Yadav & Other Celebs Offer Condolences

Backed by KP Srikanth under Venus Entertainer, the film stars Sanjana Anand as the leading lady. The other supporting cast of the film are BV Bhaskar, Nagabhushan, Achyuth Kumar and Rangayana Raghu. The action entertainer's music and the background score have been composed by Naveen Sajju and Charan Raj. Shiva Sena has cranked the camera for Salaga.

Did the Duniya Vijay directorial impress the audiences? Let us see what the Twitterati's think about the film.

#ಸಲಗ #Salaga build up to the lead #VijayKumar in bits and pieces. Engaging BGM, witty dialogues ,Bloody screenplay. @Dhananjayaka and Achuth Kumar are realistic ! — Cine Tharanga ಸಿನಿ ತರಂಗ (@CineTharanga) October 14, 2021

Special kudos to Dialogue writter Maasthi Anna n Background score of Charan Raj

2 main pillars of #Salaga



Watchable.. — Acchu (@TheYashFC) October 14, 2021

Next level acting by viji. As usual best performance of dolly overshadowing the worst performance of vijay #Salaga — jiraya (@scorpio_defines) October 14, 2021

On a related note, the actor was previously seen in the 2018 film Johnny Johnny Yes Papa directed by Preetham Gubbi. As for Dhananjay, he was last seen in Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa. The young actor has a slew of exciting projects in his kitty including Thothapuri, Rathnan Prapancha, Head Bush, Badava Rascal, Monsoon Raaga and Bairagi. He is also a part of Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam films Pushpa, Paayum Oli Nee Yenakku and 21 Hours respectively.