Sanchari Vijay Critical Post Road Accident In Bengaluru

National Award-winning actor Sanchari Vijay met with a road accident in Bengaluru on Sunday (June 13). As per reports, he was returning from his friend's place when their bike skidded and hit a pole at JP Nagar on Sunday evening. Reportedly, Vijay was riding pillion on his friend Naveen's bike, who also sustained injuries. The latter has told the police that the bike skidded due to wet roads following heavy rain.

Giving more details about his health condition, neurosurgeon Arun Nayak told Times of India that the actor is currently critical and has undergone surgery following the accident. The doctor was quoted as saying, "The health condition of Sanchari Vijay is very critical. As he had a blood clot in the brain, we have performed surgery, the new 48 hours is going to be critical."

On the other hand, Vijay's brother Siddhesh Kumar was quoted as saying, "I heard about the incident around 12.30 am and rushed to the hospital. Vijay is still unconscious. Doctors will keep him under observation for 48 hours."

Talking about his professional life, Vijay made his acting debut with the 2011 film Rangappa Hogbitna. The 38-year-old actor won the National Award for the highly acclaimed film Naanu Avanalla..Avalu that released in 2015. He was previously seen in the 2020 film ACT 1978.