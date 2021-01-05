Sandalwood Actor Shani Mahadevappa Passes Away At 88

Senior actor Shani Mahadevappa, best known for his role in Shankar Guru (1978), reportedly died of COVID-19 on Sunday (January 3, 2021). As per reports, the veteran actor was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru since a week after testing positive for the deadly virus.

He also suffered from age-related ailments in the last few years. Mahadevappa is survived by his wife, son and daughter. He was 88. The last rites of the actor took place at Sumanahalli crematorium.

His son Gurukumar was quoted as saying by Times of India, "As my father developed breathing complications, we decided to admit him at KC general hospital where he was receiving treatment in ICU. Though initial tests were negative for Coronavirus, he was later tested positive and was receiving treatment for the same, to which he failed to respond."

Several Sandalwood celebrities including Puneeth Rajkumar and Kiccha Sudeep took to their respective social media handles to offer condolences to the veteran actor. Puneeth tweeted in Kannada, "Shani Mahadevappa, a veteran actor who has acted in many films, along with Appaji, Bhakta Kumbara, Srinivasa Kalyana, Kavirat's Kalidasa has passed away. Rest in peace." On the other hand, Sudeep shared a tribute post for Shani Mahadevappa.

Mahadevappa had made his acting debut in 1962. A few of his famous films include Shankar Guru, Sri Srinivasa Kalyana, Guru Brahma, Kaviratna Kalidasa and Onti Salaga.

