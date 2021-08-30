Sandalwood Drug Case: Police Raids Properties Of Kannada Celebrities: Reports

A week back, the Bengaluru police probing the alleged drug abuse in Sandalwood reportedly confirmed that some of those arrested in connection with the case in September 2020 were consuming drugs. Kannada actresses including Sanjjana Galrani and Ragini Dwivedi were among those arrested in the case.

Days after the disclosure, the East division police (Bengaluru) on Monday (August 30) reportedly launched raids on properties of celebrities including actress Sonia Agarwal, DJ (Disc Jockey) Vachan Chinnappa and businessman Bharat. According to reports, the celebs were in touch with a Nigerian national who was arrested a few days back for allegedly supplying drugs to bigwigs involved in the drug case.

Throwing light over the raid, a senior police officer told the Deccan Herald that they have collected enough evidence from the celebs' residences. He was quoted as saying, "In connection with a drug peddler case registered at Govindapura police station there were allegations on three celebrities. We had gathered enough evidence as well. Three separate teams are conducting searches at the houses of celebrities in these areas. We will be getting more details once the search is completed in all places."