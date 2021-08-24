Sandalwood Drug Case: Sanjjanaa Galrani And Ragini Dwivedi Test Positive: Reports

The highly controversial Sandalwood drug case has taken a new turn. The Bengaluru police, investigating the alleged drug abuse in the Kannada film industry on Tuesday (August 24) revealed that actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani's hair follicle drug test reports have turned positive.

The duo was arrested last year in September for allegedly consuming drugs.

Throwing light over the case's new turning point, the Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant during his recent media interaction said, "I am proud to announce that our Bengaluru police had worked speedily and impartially in investigating the drug cases. There is a good development in the case filed last year in September."

Pant further added that a charge sheet has been filed in the court after hair samples sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Hyderabad for concerned tests established that some of them were taking drugs. He shared, "We have filed a charge sheet in the court, so I cannot say anything at this juncture but the FSL report has clearly proved that some people used to take drugs."

Praising Central Crime Branch for their speedy and unbiased investigation, he shared that his team was not sure if they would be able to crack the case as it was never done scientifically in the past.

In 2020, Sandalwood actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani, along with 14 others were named on an FIR, registered by the CCB, accusing them of procuring, consuming and distributing banned drugs at high-end events.