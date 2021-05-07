Sandalwood Star Shankanada Aravind Passes Away Due To COVID-19

Senior Sandalwood actor Shankanada Aravind passed away today (May 7, 2021) due to COVID-19. He was 70. He had been admitted to Victoria Hospital, Bangalore, and was taking treatment for coronavirus. Sadly, he succumbed to death in the afternoon. Shankanada Aravind is survived by two daughters and a son. Notably, his wife Rama passed away in January due to respiratory problems.

Shankanada had featured in more than 250 Kannada films. He was known for doing supporting roles in Sandalwood. Shankanada's demise indeed a big loss for the Kannada film industry. He had acted in some of the notable films like Aparichita, Aagantuka, Gnana Gange and so on. Notably, his picture from the hospital is going viral on social media.

In the picture, one can see, late Shankanada Aravind sitting on the bed and breathing with oxygen support. His picture is indeed leaving his fans teary-eyed, as this second wave of COVID-19 is taking away gems like him.

May his soul rest in peace!