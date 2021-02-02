Shruti Haasan Shares Her Picture From The Sets Of Prabhas’ Salaar; Heavy Security At Shooting Location

As we all know, Shruti Haasan will next be seen sharing screen space with Prabhas in his debut Kannada film Salaar, directed by KGF: Chapter 2 director Prashanth Neel. She recently shared a picture of herself from the shooting location in Telangana on her Instagram story. The actress looks gorgeous in a monochrome picture, in which she hid her face with a military print mask.

Amidst all, a report published in a Telugu bulletin suggests that the heavy security has been deployed on the sets of Prabhas-starrer in Telangana. For the unversed, the film is being shot at a deserted coal mine in Godavarikhani, Telangana. While speaking about the security, the Commissioner of Police of Ramagundam, Satyanarayana revealed that a total number of 40 people were deployed at the shooting location as well as Prabhas' guest house.

The Commissioner said, "At first, the makers of Salaar were skeptical about shooting in Godavarikhani, owing to the pseudo-Naxals movement. But we assured all possible support to them and they trusted in us. We are providing tight security with a team of 40 police personnel at the shooting location in order to curb any anti-social occurrences."

Looks like the popularity of the Baahubali star is making fans curious to see him while shooting once in their lifetime. Hence, cops are prepared to handle the crowd. Meanwhile, Prabhas' upcoming film Adipurush has started shooting today (February 2, 2021) in Mumbai. Directed by Om Raut, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist Lankesh.

Coming back to Salaar, the Prashanth Neel directorial is expected to hit the screens on Christmas 2022. Apart from Salaar, Prabhas is also a part of Radhe Shyam and Nag Ashwin's yet-to-be-titled sci-fi film.

Also Read : Salaar: Shruti Haasan To Star Opposite Prabhas In The Prashanth Neel Directorial!

Coming back to Salaar, the Prashanth Neel directorial is expected to hit the screens on Christmas 2022. Apart from Salaar, Prabhas is also a part of Radhe Shyam and Nag Ashwin's yet-to-be-titled sci-fi film.

Also Read : Salaar Auditions: Prashanth Neel Offers An Opportunity To Work With Prabhas; Details Inside