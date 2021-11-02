Sivakarthikeyan Remembers Puneeth Rajkumar, Says Doctor Made Him Laugh Hard

Puneeth Rajkumar breathed his last on October 29 due to a heart attack at the age of 46. His untimely demise indeed left fans and the entire film fraternity in shock. As many still grapple to come to terms with the news of his death, Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan has shared about his last conversation with the late actor.

During his interaction with the Indian Express, the actor shared that he talked with Puneeth a month ago and during their conversation, the Power Star had invited him to his house in Bengaluru.

Reminiscing his first meeting with Puneeth, Sivakarthikeyan said, "I met Puneeth Rajkumar sir for the first time during an award function. I had performed a mimicry of Rajinikanth and he had appreciated me for the same back then. Just about a month ago, I had the opportunity to speak with sir again. And during the phone call, I was talking about a lot of things with him. Despite being a huge star, he had no hesitation in telling me that he had seen all my films and he liked them. And he invited me to his house. It was not out of formality. He invited me to his house at least five times during our conversation."

Sivakarthikeyan also shared that he could understand the pain Puneeth's family especially his daughters are going through during this time as he too lost his father at a very young age. Further, he added that the Kannada superstar had watched his recently released film Doctor and had even talked about it to his wife Ashwini. Sivakarthikeyan was quoted as saying, "After watching Doctor, he phoned the director (Nelson Dilipkumar) and spoke with him. Just now I got to know from ma'am that he mentioned Doctor to her many times after watching it. I didn't know how to react to it when ma'am told me that. She told me that the film made him laugh so hard and I consider it as one of my biggest fortunes."

Sivakarthikeyan also visited the Kanteerava Studio to pay his last respect to Puneeth. He also met the late actor's family members to express his condolences.