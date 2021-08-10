Stunt Master Dies Of Electrocution During Shoot Of Ajay Rao’s Film; Actor Reveals About The Incident

A stunt master was electrocuted during the shoot of Kannada film Love You Rachchu starring Ajay Rao and Rachita Ram. The mishap took place in Karnataka's Jogenahalli near Bidadi on August 9 (Monday). The deceased has been identified as Vivek (35).

As per the latest reports, the police detained another stunt master Vinod for causing death due to negligence. Reports claim that the makers did not take permission from the police before shooting the film. According to a senior police officer, the cast and crew members of the film were shooting the stunt near a private resort. The team responsible for the film's stunts and action sequences used a metal rope to shoot a particular fight scene and during the process Vivek came in contact with a live wire.

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Finale: Manju Pavagad Is The Winner Of The Show, Bags The Trophy Along With Rs 53 Lakh

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Grand Finale Highlights: Manju Pavagad Lifts The Bigg Boss Trophy

Sharing about the shocking incident, Ajay Rao revealed that he was not a part of the scene as he did not want to come in contact with crew members who were shooting the fight sequence owing to COVID-19. He said, "I was sitting 200 meters away from the spot where the fight was being shot. I heard their screams and rushed to see what happened and came to know that Vivek died on the spot. I was not part of the scene. A high tension line was nearby and there was water around the spot stocked by the film crew for the fight scene. I refused to be a part of the stunt scene due to COVID and I did not wish to come in contact with them." (quotes from The New Indian Express)

Two other members who were also part of the action sequence sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.