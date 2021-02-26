Sudeep Opens Up About Bigg Boss Kannada 8, Reveals Huccha Venkat Could Have Won Season 3

The much-awaited Kiccha Sudeep hosted reality show, Bigg Boss Kannada 8 will commence from February 28. Ahead of the grand opening event on Sunday, the show’s director Parameshwar Gundkal and Sudeep spoke with the media at an event.

The actor opened up about his long-standing association with the show and said, “It has been an interesting journey. The first few seasons, we were still settling in, trying out new things. After that there was a bit of a break, post which we got into a five-year contract – this showed that it was something that people have liked and enjoyed watching. Because without the support of people, our viewers, we are nothing. This is definitely a show that has been close to my heart.”

On being quizzed about the contestants of the season, Sudeep did not reveal much and said, "I keep pestering Parameshwar to share the names of contestants with me." The actor said that the details of the contestants are kept from him until the show begins. He also expressed that it is a stressful job to host Bigg Boss Kannada.

The Sandalwood superstar was asked whether he has developed an ability to predict the winning contestant after interacting with them for the first few weeks. And he said it was highly impossible to make any such predictions due to the nature of the show.

Sudeep shared, “I have seen people’s opinion changing (about contestants) in a day or two. I have seen contestants who had ruined their good reputation with a few missteps. And I have seen unpopular contestants gain a lot of popularity over time. Things happen that you can never predict. Actually, had 'Huccha’ Venkat not engaged in violence, he had a solid chance of winning that season. He was getting so much of a vote. People liked him. I feel bad for him.”

For the unversed, Huccha Venkat was one of the most controversial contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada. His aggressive and uncanny behaviour and persona made him a popular choice for season 3 of the show. However, Venkat was evicted from the house after he physically assaulted singer Ravi Mooruru in an episode.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Grand Premiere: Start Date, TV Timings, Live Streaming And Contestant Details

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Contestants List: Ragini Dwivedi, Kiran Srinivas, Samikshaa & Others Likely To Participate