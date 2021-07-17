    For Quick Alerts
      Vikrant Rona: Jacqueline Fernandez Leaves Kiccha Sudeep Impressed With Her Performance In A Dance Number

      Jacqueline Fernandez is never too far from the action. Having a busy work schedule, post lockdown she has slowly resumed work as the lockdown restrictions begin to ease. She recently shot a song for a movie starring Kiccha Sudeep and the actor has expressed gratitude to her on his social media.

      Sudeep Kiccha took to his social media and thanked Jacqueline Fernandez who has just completed the shoot for an important song from Kiccha's upcoming film. He praised the Diva for bringing in much-needed energy and gave her best wishes too as he credited her for indirectly improving his own dance moves.

      "Thanks @Asli_Jacqueline for bringing in so much energy into the song and the film. 🥂🥂 Your dance did make me deliver a step or two too 😁. Spread the warmth the way you always do. Bestttt wishes 🥂🤗🤗."

      Jacqueline in response to the kind words from Kiccha, wrote back, "Pleasure was mine, @KicchaSudeep, it was such a joy working with you. Thank you for this lovely opportunity @anupsbhandari. Enjoyed every bit of the process. To many more ahead 🥂💥"

      Jacqueline's popularity in the South is evidently big as this collaboration marks her second outing for a dance number in a movie helmed by a South star. She was last seen in Saaho's track 'Bad Boy' featuring Prabhas as she turned quite a few heads back then drawing in a lot of praise for her dancing skills.

      On the professional front, the actress has multiple big banner movies in her kitty which includes the likes of Bachchan Pandey, Kick 2, Bhoot Police, Ram Setu and Cirkus.

      Story first published: Saturday, July 17, 2021, 17:23 [IST]
      X