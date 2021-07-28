Vikrant Rona: Kichcha Sudeep Shares A Massive Update; BIG News For Jacqueline Fernandez Fans!

Here's a big news! The highly anticipated first look poster of actress Jacqueline Fernandez from her next Vikrant Rona will be out on July 31. Announcing the same, the film's leading man Kichcha Sudeep took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "#jacquelineVikrantRonaLook on 31st. Cheers @Asli_Jacqueline."

Along with the tweet, Sudeep shared a collage of the duo's lovely picture together with 5 announcement posters of the film in languages including Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Telugu.

Expressing her excitement over the massive news, Jacqueline tweeted, "Get ready for the big surprise! Team #VikrantRona will unveil #JacquelineVikrantRonaLook on 31st July! I can't wait."

Get ready for the big surprise!



Team #VikrantRona will unveil #JacquelineVikrantRonaLook on 31st July! I can’t wait ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/OTHi1EibYV — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) July 28, 2021

Written and directed by Anup Bhandari, the 3D fantasy action-adventure thriller also features Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, Ravishankar Gowda and Vasuki Vaibhav. Bankrolled by Kichcha Creations, Shalini Arts and Invenio Films India, the film's title logo was displayed on Burj Khalifa on February 1 to also celebrate Sudeep's 25th year in films. Vikrant Rona has music composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath and camera handled by Willaim David. The cinematography of the highly awaited film is carried out by Ashik Kusugolli. The Kichcha Sudeep-starrer is currently slated to release on August 19 this year.

Meanwhile, the handsome hunk is also awaiting the release of Kotigobba 3. Though the film was supposed to hit the theatres on April 30, the makers decided to postpone the release due to the pandemic situation. Helmed by Shiva Karthik the film has Madonna Sebastian as the leading lady. Sudeep is also a part of Upendra's Kabzaa, wherein he will play a crucial role. Directed by R Chandra, the period drama's motion poster featuring the Baadshah was released on January 14.