Yash And Radhika Pandit’s Pictures From Housewarming Ceremony Go Viral; See Pics Of Their New Plush Home!

KGF Chapter 2 star Yash and his beautiful actress-wife Radhika Pandit have indeed kick-started the second half of 2021 on a massive note. Reportedly, yesterday (July 1), the duo moved into their new home in Bengaluru.

Several pictures from their housewarming ceremony have already taken the internet by storm. In the pictures, Yash and Radhika can be seen taking part in a pooja ceremony along with their family members to begin the new chapter of their life. For the ceremony, Yash wore a copper-coloured silk shirt with a matching dhoti, while Radhika opted for an orange and blue silk saree which she accessorized with traditional jewelry. The duo's love-filled pictures taken while standing before tall idols decorated with flowers and leaves have indeed left their fans in awe.

Today @TheNameIsYash & @RadhikaPandith7 Done with Their New House Opening Ceremony. Here the Few Pics Of It #KGFChapter2 pic.twitter.com/Yxw6ZQ9LNw — Nikil Murukan (@onlynikil) July 1, 2021

While many congratulated the duo for their new home, a few also inquired about their kids Ayra and Yatharv who for a change were missing in the latest pictures.

Not just that, a few snaps of their luxurious home have also become the talk of the town for its minimal design. With glossy white marbled floors and minimal furniture, the interior of the house looks pleasing with sidewall and roof painted in off-white.

On the professional front, Yash will next be seen in KGF Chapter 2 directed by Prashanth Neel. Backed by Vijay Kiragandur and Karthik Gowda under Hombale Films, the actioner has music composed by Ravi Basrur and camera cranked by Bhuvan Gowda. KGF: Chapter 2 features an ensemble cast including Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon along with Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag, Achyuth Kumar, Eswari Rao, Rao Ramesh, TS Nagabharana, Archana Jois, Ramachandra Raju and B Suresha.