Yash And Radhika Pandit Wish Fans On Ganesh Chaturthi, Actress Shares Video Of Ayra & Yatharv From The Pooja

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated with much fervour today (September 10, 2021). Many celebs took to their social media accounts to wish their fans on the occasion. KGF star Yash and actress Radhika Pandit also took to Instagram to extend Ganesh Chaturthi wishes.

The rocking star shared some heart-warming snaps of his kids Ayra and Yatharv with lord Ganapathi and wrote, “Wishing u all a great festival.. have lots of fun but plz take care and stay safe! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all 😊 ಗಣೇಶ ಹಬ್ಬದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು 😊” Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Radhika shared an adorable video of her kids waiting patiently for the Prasad to be served after the Pooja. She shared the clip with the following caption: “When we have a lil Ganesha to help and lil Gauri who can't wait to have prasada before the puja is done!! 😀 Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone! May this festival bring lots of happiness and good health! ☺️ #radhikapandit #nimmaRP (sic).” Take a look!

On the professional front, Yash and Radhika Pandit were recently featured in a TV commercial. The couple reunited on screen after 4 years and were seen playing their real-life roles as husband and wife in the TVC. It garnered huge attention from the audience and has definitely left their fans wanting more.

Yash and Radhika, who are Sandalwood's most favourite couple, tied the knot in 2016 after dating for 8 years. They have earlier worked together in four successful films and have often stated in interviews that they are each others favourite co-stars. The couple became parents to daughter Ayra in 2018 and welcomed their son Yatharv in 2019.

Meanwhile, Yash will next be seen in the highly anticipated KGF Chapter 2 directed by Prashanth Neel. The multilingual actioner has been backed by Vijay Kiragandur and Karthik Gowda under Hombale Films and features an ensemble cast including Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon along with Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag, Achyuth Kumar and Rao Ramesh.