Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 In Trouble; Anti-Tobacco Cell Of Karnataka Objects To Smoking Visuals In The Teaser

On the occasion of Sandalwood superstar Yash's 35th birthday, the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 shared the teaser of the much awaited pan-India film of 2021. The teaser of KGF 2 received a positive response from the masses. Notably, KGF 2 teaser garnered more than 150 million views on YouTube.

Despite gaining so much attention, the Yash-starrer has recently landed into trouble for showing some objectionable scenes in the teaser. The Karnataka State Anti-Tobacco Cell and Health Department have objected to visuals showing the Masterpiece actor lighting a cigarette and smoking. The officials of the wing said that since the visuals show smoking, it violated Section 5 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act 2003.

The departments have requested the makers to delete the teaser from online platforms, as it has shown those visuals without 'disclaimer'. Apart from Anti-Tobacco Cell, Karnataka Health Department also appealed to Yash to remove the problematic scenes from the KGF 2 teaser. After this appeal, let's wait how Yash would react to the government wing's request.

Talking about the film, KGF: Chapter 2 is directed by Prashanth Neel. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag and others in pivotal roles. The film is expected to release in the first half of 2021 in Kannada, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

