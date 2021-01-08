Yash's KGF Chapter 2 Teaser Creates Record; Becomes Most-Liked Teaser In Shortest Span Of Time

Finally, the most-awaited teaser of KGF: Chapter 2 hit the YouTube last night (January 7, 2021). Initially, the plan was to release the teaser today (January 8, 2021) on the occasion of Yash's birthday. But the teaser got leaked and the makers were forced to release it last night. The teaser is magnificent, got great response and was loved by fans. Also, it went viral in no time and has become the most-liked teaser on YouTube in shortest span of time despite being leaked!

According to Twitter handle @PrabhasFanArmy, KGF: Chapter 2 teaser has beaten Sahoo (Hindi), Bharat, Master and Sanju teasers to become the most-viewed one in India in 24 hours.

Another Twitter handle @RameshS03065059 mentioned that KGF 2 teaser has beaten South Indian movies-Master, Sarkar, Ramaraju For Bheem and Mersal teasers in 24 hours.

As of now, on YouTube, KGF 2 teaser has garnered highest views of more than 31M views in just 16 hours and has got 3.1M likes. However, director Prashanth Neel shared a poster which had 40+M views written on it and captioned it as, "Sprinting towards the gates of Narachi🔥 Thank you to all our craziest fans out there🙏🏻 Watch #KGFChapter2Teaser only on @hombalefilms."

For the uninitiated, KGF: Chapter 2 is directed by Prashanth Neel and is backed by Vijay Kiragandur under his production banner Hombale Films. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. While Sanjay will be seen playing the role of an antagonist, Raveena will be seen in an important and powerful role.

Chapter 1 was just an introduction to Rocky, his personality, his world and how he fights his enemies. Yash had revealed that in Chapter 2, the audience will get to see different shades of Rocky that they haven't seen before. He had also said that KGF 2 will be a bigger action-packed and emotional ride!

Also Read: KGF Chapter 2 Teaser Looks Fantabulous; Yash Aka Rocky Is Back With A Bang!

Also Read: KGF Chapter 2: Hritik Roshan, Sai Dharam Tej & Others Praise The Teaser & Wish Yash On His Birthday