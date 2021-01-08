Yash On KGF Chapter 2 Teaser LEAK: Few Noble Souls Chose To Leak Teaser; I'll Not Worry About It!
The much-awaited teaser of the most-awaited film of the year KGF: Chapter 2 was released yesterday (January 7, 2021). Initially, the plan was to release the teaser today (January 8) at 10.18 am on the occasion of Yash's birthday. However, it got leaked, and this might have forced the makers to release it yesterday itself.
The film's team took to social media to share the link of the teaser and also spoke about how they had to alter their plans. Yash said in the video that a few noble souls chose to leak the teaser, but he will not worry about it.
Yash On KGF 2 Teaser Leak
The actor said, "There are a few noble souls who have chosen to leak the teaser, I don't know what fun they get by doing so. I will not worry about it; it's all part of the game! I wish them well. But, I know that there were many of you who had made extensive plans tomorrow in tandem with the teaser release time. I offer our apologies, please do watch our teaser and support us and wish us well. This is just the teaser, there is an entire film that awaits you."
Fans Love The Teaser
The teaser indeed looked fantabulous and we must say that it did live up to the hype! Fans loved the teaser and also wished the actor on his birthday. Take a look at fans' comments on YouTube!
Smriti & Nishant
Smriti Basnet: Its Yash's birthday but we received the best gift. The most awaited teaser ever in life. 🥺❤️
Nishanth Ps: Who got goosebumps after seeing Yash Sir🔥
Vinod & Prasad’s
Vinod Satbhai: "History tells us, Powerfull people comes from powerfull places. History is wrong powerfull people makes places powerfull "These lines makes the powerfull teaser ❤️❤️😍😍 which breaks records.
Prasad's: This is the Biggest Elevation of Mass heroism... This Movie will kept as a Biggest witness of the Biggest Hit in History...
Funny Videos & Haslogy India Official
Funny Videos: Wow what a teaser mind-blowing, outstanding, only Rocking Star 🌟 YASH & WHOLE Team of KGF CHAPTER 2 ❤️😍👌👌👌
Haslogy india official: Cant wait to see this one... Happy bday rocking star yash.....
(Social media posts are not edited)
