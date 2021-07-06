Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 To Release On Christmas 2021?

Sandalwood star Yash-starrer much-awaited pan-India film KGF: Chapter 2 was supposed to hit the screens on July 16, 2021, however, due to the second wave of COVID-19 in India, the makers had to push its release. Ever since the decision was taken by KGF 2 makers, fans are eagerly waiting to know the new release date of the Prashanth Neel directorial.

Amidst all these excitements, a latest report published in a leading portal states that KGF 2 makers are now planning to take advantage of the Christmas holidays, and looking forward to releasing Yash's film during that time. Interestingly, they are sticking to their sentimental date. For the unversed, KGF: Chapter 1 had released during Christmas three years ago.

Hence, it would be a great opportunity for the makers to release KGF: Chapter 2 on Christmas 2021. After all, the situation could get normal by then and the film might make good business at the box office. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Talking about KGF 2, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist Adheera. On the other hand, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag and others are playing pivotal roles. The film has music composed by Ravi Basrur. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films, Yash-starrer KGF 2 will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.