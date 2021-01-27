Yash’s Mother Pushpa To Enter Kichcha Sudeep’s Show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 As A Contestant?

A few days ago, we had reported that Sandalwood superstar Kichcha Sudeep began shooting for the promos of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. Interestingly, the show is creating a solid buzz amongst the masses, and viewers are very excited to know the contestants of this season. Amidst all, a latest report published in IBTimes India suggests that KGF star Yash's mother, is likely to enter Bigg Boss Kannada 8 house as a contestant.

Yash's mother Pushpa was last seen in a cookery show hosted by Sihi Kahi Chandru. Her presence in the show caught everyone's attention. Hence, Colors Kannada has reportedly initiated the talks about Bigg Boss Kannada with her. On the other hand, sources from the industry are finding it tough to believe this story, as her participation in Bigg Boss Kannada 8 might hamper Yash's stardom. Notably, neither Pushpa nor Colors Kannada has confirmed her presence in the show yet.

Last week, the Business head of Colors Kannada, Parameshwar Gundkal informed fans on Facebook about the next season of Bigg Boss. He wrote, "Bigg Boss Kannada to launch in Feb..." Let us tell you that he has not yet confirmed the time and date of the show.

Talking about the tentative list of contestants, the makers have reportedly approached actor Anirudh Jakaar, newsreader Heeregowdar, Divya, Tik Tok queen Sonu Gowda, Drone Prathap, Bindu Gowda and others for the eighth season of Bigg Boss Kannada. The house will be set at the Innovative Film City in Bidadi with a fresh look and theme.

Now, let's wait for the official announcement of Bigg Boss Kannada 8's grand premiere.

Also Read : Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8: Here's The Tentative List Of Contestants

Also Read : Yash Doubles His Remuneration For KGF Chapter 2; Becomes The Highest Paid Actor Of Kannada Cinema?