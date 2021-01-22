Yash To Join Hands With Ram Charan For Shankar’s Project After KGF Chapter 2?

Yash's KGF Chapter 2 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year. Though there is no clarification about the release date, fans and followers of the Rocking Star are all set to witness a never-seen-before treat on screen. As the shooting of the action-entertainer has been wrapped up, fans are eagerly waiting for the announcement of Yash's forthcoming projects.

As per the latest report, Yash will be collaborating with the one and only Mega Power Star Ram Charan for his next. Yes, you read that right! Reportedly, the duo will join hands for a project which will be helmed by talented director Shankar. It is said that the shooting of the film will take place at least for the next 4 years. Touted to be an epic drama, the makers of the pan-India project are reportedly planning to release the film in 2026 in 5 languages- Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

Well, with the ongoing buzz going viral on social media, fans of the two actors are expecting the big announcement very soon. Let us tell you that fans have been waiting for the duo's collaboration since a few years now.

Interestingly, Yash and Ram Charan's similar facial features were also one of the talks of the town. During 2019 SIIMA (South Indian International Movie Awards), when quizzed about the same, Yash revealed that many have asked him if they are brothers in real life. He said, "A lot of people have told that. I think because both of us have a similar jawline. So that may be the reason."

On a related note, Yash is awaiting the release of KGF: Chapter 2. Reports are rife that the film will hit the screens on the occasion of Dussehra. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same. On the other hand, Ram Charan has started shooting for Chiranjeevi's Acharya. He will be playing an extended cameo in the film. The Mega Power Star is also a part of SS Rajamouli's pan-India project RRR that stars Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

Also Read: KGF Chapter 2: Cost Of The Yash Starrer's Climax Sequence Will Make You Go WOW!

Also Read: RRR Release: Rajamouli's Magnum Opus Starring Ram Charan & Jr NTR To Hit The Theatres On THIS Day?