Yuvarathnaa Day 2 Box Office Collection: Puneeth Rajkumar-Sayyeshaa Starrer Maintains A Steady Run

Puneeth Rajkumar's recent release Yuvarathnaa is running successfully at the theatres. Directed by renowned filmmaker Santhosh Ananddram, the action entertainer marks his second collaboration with Power Star after the 2017 film Raajakumara. Well, the film has started off with a tremendous collection at the box office.

As per reports, the Puneeth-starrer has racked up Rs 11 crore with its theatrical run in Karnataka. Reportedly, the actor has also made a non-holiday record with his career best opening being on a working day.

Also starring Sayyeshaa, Dhananjay and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles, the film on its second day has acquired a net collection between Rs 4 to 6 crore. Well, as the film collects terrific collection much before the weekend, Yuvarathnaa has high chances of garnering the attention of a large audience and collecting big numbers at the box office in the days to come. Let us tell you that the film has also released in Telugu along with the Kannada version. Though the Puneeth-starrer has no major competition in Karnataka, the film is having a tough contest in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, as it locks horns with Nagarjuna Akkineni's Wild Dog and Karthi's Sulthan (Tamil).

Backed by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, the other supporting actors of Yuvarathnaa include Sonu Gowda, Tarak Ponnappa, Sai Kumar, Avinash, Raadhika and Achyuth Kumar. The technical team of the action-drama includes music composer S Thaman, cinematographer Venkatesh Anguraj and editor Jnaanesh B Matad.

On a related note, though the film was earlier scheduled to hit the cinemas on October 7, 2019, the makers had to postpone the date owing to delay in production activities and later due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

