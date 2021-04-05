Yuvarathnaa Day 4 Box Office Collection: Puneeth Rajkumar Starrer Remains Rock-Steady!

Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar's latest release Yuvarathnaa is running successfully at the theatres. With its terrific yet steady run at the box office, the film has so far garnered Rs 28.7 crore (worldwide collection).

In Karnataka, the action-drama had racked up an impressive Rs 10.05 crore on its opening day. On day 2 and day 3, the Puneeth-starrer minted Rs 6.20 crore and Rs 5.35 crore respectively at the box office. On day 4, i.e. on Sunday, the trend went up as the film collected Rs 5.90 crore, making it an overall collection of Rs 27.5 crore (gross) for Yuvarathnaa in Karnataka. On the other hand, the film has grossed a total of Rs 9.95 crore with its 4-day theatrical run in Bengaluru. Notably, the film which has also released in Telugu with the same title has grossed Rs 0.70 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Yuvarathnaa 4-Day Worldwide Collection (Gross)

Karnataka: Rs 27.5 crore

AP/TG: Rs 0.70 crore

Overseas: Rs 0.50 crore

Total: Rs 28.7 crore

Yuvarathna Karnataka Collection (Gross)

Day 1: Rs 10.05 crore

Day 2: Rs 6.20 crore

Day 3: Rs 5.35 crore

Day 4: Rs 5.90 crore

Total: Rs 27.5 crore

Yuvarathnaa Bengaluru Collection (Gross)

Day 1: Rs 3.55 crore

Day 2: Rs 2.15 crore

Day 3: Rs 2.05 crore

Day 4: Rs 2.20 crore

Total: Rs 9.95 crore

Well, as Yuvarathnaa maintains a steady run at the box office, fans are expecting the film to soon join the elite club of Rs 50 crore very soon. Also starring Sayyeshaa, Dhananjay, Sonu Gowda, Sai Kumar and Prakash Raj, the film was released on April 1. Directed by Santhosh Ananddram, the action-entertainer is backed by KGF producer Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. S Thaman has composed music for the film.

