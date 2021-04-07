Yuvarathnaa Day 6 Box Office Collection: Puneeth Rajkumar-Sayyeshaa Starrer Is Unstoppable

Puneeth Rajkumar's latest release Yuvarathnaa is indeed on a money-making spree. The action-entertainer which graced the big screens on April 1 has accumulated a total net collection of Rs 26.67 crore (including Kannada and Telugu versions).

For the unversed, the film was also released in Telugu with the same title. Well, on day 6 of its theatrical run, the film acquired a net collection of Rs 1.30 crore with the Kannada version raking Rs 1.27 crore and the Telugu version making an impressive business of Rs 0.03 crore.

Notably, Yuvarathnaa kicked off with a massive opening of Rs 8.60 crore at the box office. Days 2, 3, 4 and 5 registered a terrific business as the film collected Rs 5.40 crore, Rs 4.50 crore, Rs 5.12 crore and Rs 1.75 crore respectively.

Day 1- Rs 8.60 crore (Ka- Rs 8.40 crore; Te- Rs 0.20 crore)

Day 2- Rs 5.40 crore (Ka- Rs 5.25 crore; Te- Rs 0.15 crore)

Day 3- Rs 4.50 crore (Ka- Rs 4.40 crore; Te- Rs 0.10 crore)

Day 4- Rs 5.12 crore (Ka-Rs 5.00 crore; Te- Rs 0.12 crore)

Day 5- Rs 1.75 crore (Ka- Rs 1.70 crore; Te- Rs 0.05 crore)

Day 6- Rs 1.30 crore (Ka- Rs 1.27 crore; Te- Rs 0.03 crore)

Total- Rs 26.67 crore (Ka- Rs 26.02 crore; Te: Rs 0.62 crore)

Well, with no major releases in the state this April, looks like the Puneeth-starrer might make it big at the box office in the days to come. Interestingly, Yuvarathnaa marks Sandalwood's second big film to release post the COVID-19 lockdown after Darshan's Roberrt.

Directed by Santhosh Ananddram, the action-entertainer has Puneeth playing the role of an undercover spy. Backed by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, Yuvarathnaa also features an ensemble cast including Sayyeshaa, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Sonu Gowda, Tarak Ponnappa, Sai Kumar, Avinash, Raadhika and Achyuth Kumar. With camera cranked by Venkatesh Anguraj, the film has music composed by S Thaman.

