Yuvarathnaa Day 7 Box Office Collection: Puneeth Rajkumar Starrer Continues Its Steady Run!

Puneeth Rajkumar's recently released film Yuvarathnaa has completed 7 days of its theatrical run. The action-entertainer which hit the cinemas on April 1 opened to a massive response at the theatres. Apart from that, the film has got the cash registers ringing ever since its release.

Also starring Sayyeshaa in the lead role, Yuvarathnaa has now collected Rs 1.25 crore with its 7th day theatrical run making the overall net collection of the film Rs 27.92 crore.

Notably, on the 7th day, the Kannada version of the film acquired Rs 1.23 crore while the Telugu version accumulated Rs 0.02 crore. Despite big releases in Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) including Nagarjuna Akkineni's Wild Dog and Karthi's Sulthan (Tamil), the Puneeth-starrer managed to enthrall the audience and overpower the two films at the box office.

Day 1- Rs 8.60 crore (Ka: Rs 8.40 crore; Te: Rs 0.20 crore)

Day 2- Rs 5.40 crore (Ka: Rs 5.25 crore; Te: Rs 0.15 crore)

Day 3- Rs 4.50 crore (Ka: Rs 4.40 crore; Te: Rs 0.10 crore)

Day 4- Rs 5.12 crore (Ka: Rs 5.00 crore; Te: Rs 0.12 crore)

Day 5- Rs 1.75 crore (Ka: Rs 1.70 crore; Te: Rs 0.05 crore)

Day 6- Rs 1.30 crore (Ka: Rs 1.27 crore; Te: Rs 0.03 crore)

Day 7- Rs 1.25 crore (Ka: Rs 1.23 crore; Te: Rs 0.02 crore)

Total- Rs 27.92 crore (Ka: Rs 27.75 crore; Te: Rs 0.67 crore)

Well, as the brilliantly crafted film continues to charm the audience, fans and followers of Puneeth are expecting Yuvarathnaa to garner more moolah at the box office in the upcoming day.

Written and directed by Santhosh Ananddram, the film revolves around the theme of education mafia and abuse of power. Backed by KGF producer Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, the film also features Dhananjay, Sonu Gowda, Sai Kumar, Prakash Raj, Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Diganth, Sudharani and Tarak Ponnappa. With camera cranked by Venkatesh Anguraj, Yuvarathnaa has music composed by S Thaman.

