Yuvarathnaa: Puneeth Rajkumar’s Action Drama To Stream On Amazon Prime Video From April 9!

It's confirmed! Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar's latest release Yuvarathnaa is all set to grace the OTT platform sooner than expected. The action drama which released in theatres on April 1, will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from April 9.

Confirming the massive news, the latest tweet of Amazon Prime Video's Twitter handle read, "In the midst of troubling times for his college, a man takes on many a forces to fight back. but who is he really? #YuvarathnaaOnPrime, April 9 @PuneethRajkumar @Vkiragandur @hombalefilms @SanthoshAnand15." (sic)

in the midst of troubling times for his college, a man takes on many a forces to fight back. but who is he really? #YuvarathnaaOnPrime, April 9@PuneethRajkumar @VKiragandur @hombalefilms @SanthoshAnand15 pic.twitter.com/eYO8bwm3i1 — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 8, 2021

Though many who were not able to witness the film in theatres owing to the COVID-19 restriction expressed their excitement over Yuvarathnaa's OTT release, a few were seen surprised to hear the news, as it is happening just 8 days after its theatrical release. Notably, with its 7-day theatrical run, the film has acquired a terrific net collection of Rs 27.92 crore (Kannada version: Rs 27.75 crore and Telugu version: Rs 0.67 crore). The film has also received an extraordinary response from the viewers with many heaping praises on the Power Star. The star's acting chops, whistle-worthy dialogues, dance numbers, songs and even the theme of the film was highly appreciated by the audience. Also, the Puneeth-starrer is Sandalwood's second big film starring a superstar to release in theatres post COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown.

Directed by Santhosh Ananddram, Yuvarathnaa features an ensemble cast including Sayyeshaa, Dhananjay, Sonu Gowda, Sai Kumar, Prakash Raj, Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Diganth, Sudharani and Tarak Ponnappa. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, the action-drama has music composed by S Thaman.

Also Read: Yuvarathnaa Day 7 Box Office Collection: Puneeth Rajkumar Starrer Continues Its Steady Run!

Also Read: Yuvarathnaa Day 6 Box Office Collection: Puneeth Rajkumar-Sayyeshaa Starrer Is Unstoppable