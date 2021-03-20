Yuvarathnaa Trailer Released: Puneeth Rajkumar’s Power-Packed Avatar Will Leave You Enthralled!

The trailer of Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa is finally out. The actor took to his Twitter handle to share the Kannada and Telugu versions of the trailer with his uncountable fans and followers. The trailer featuring Puneeth, Prakash Raj, Sayyeshaa and Dhananjay is high on power-packed action sequences.

As per the 2-minute-17-second video, the film deals with loopholes in the education system. It also carries several socially relevant issues that include education mafia and abuse of power. Well, Puneeth Rajkumar displays a power-packed avatar that indeed steals the show.

The trailer suggests that the actor will be portraying two different shades in Yuvarathnaa. His perspective as a student and later as a police officer Annamalai, whistle-worthy dialogues, dance numbers, story and songs are surely going to enthrall a wide audience when the film releases on April 1, 2021.

Beautiful actress Sayyeshaa is playing the leading lady and the sequences featuring the two lead actors look breathtaking. Prakash Raj's performance as the college dean is also highly promising.

Written and directed by Santhosh Ananddram, Yuvarathnaa is backed by KGF producer Vijay Kiragandur under his production banner Hombale Films. Though the film was launched in December 2018, the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown further delayed the release of the Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer.

Also featuring Dhananjay, Sonu Gowda, P Sai Kumar, Avinash, Raadhika, Diganth, Triveni Rao and Kavya Shetty, the film has dance choreographed by 'Butta Bomma' fame Jani Master and music scored by S Thaman. The breathtaking action stunts and sequences have been captured by Venkatesh Anguraj, while the film's editing is carried out by Jnaanesh B Matad.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Puneeth Rajkumar: 5 Times The Power Star Awed Us With His Gestures & Humbleness

Also Read: Salaar: Puneeth Rajkumar Welcomes Rebel Star Prabhas To Sandalwood, Says 'With Open Arms I Welcome You Home'