Yuvarathnaa Twitter Review: Puneeth Rajkumar Allures Audience With His Power Packed Action Entertainer

One of the most anticipated films Yuvarathnaa has finally graced the theatres today (April 1). Starring Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar as the leading man, the action-drama carries socially relevant issues pertaining to the education mafia and abuse of power.

Though the film was initially planned to hit the cinemas on October 7, 2019, the makers had to postpone the release date several times owing to delay in the post-production activities and later due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. It is to be noted that the film has also released in Telugu with the same title.

Upon its release, the film has garnered a terrific response from the audience. The storyline of the film has received huge applause from critics as it divulges sad truth about the education system. Fans and followers of the Superstar are highly impressed with Yuvarathnaa and are now trending hashtags #Yuvarathnaa, #PuneethRajkumar and #Powerstar on social media to celebrate the massive victory of the film already. Puneeth's acting chops, whistle-worthy dialogues, action sequences and dance numbers have now become a topic of discussion among the netizens.

Also featuring Sayyeshaa and Sonu Gowda, the flick backed by Hombale Films has Dhananjay playing the main antagonist. Notably, the Twitterati can't stop lauding the stars along with the character actors of Yuvarathnaa including Prakash Raj, Sai Kumar, Raadhika, Avinash, Achyuth Kumar and Diganth. Written and directed by Santhosh Ananddram, the film has camera cranked by cinematographer A Venkatesh. The songs of Yuvarathnaa scored by renowned music composer S Thaman have already become chartbusters on YouTube.

Well, as the film garners love for all the obvious reasons, take a look at Twitterati's reaction to Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa.

