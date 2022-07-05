777 Charlie Day 25 Box Office Collection: Rakshit Shetty Starrer Goes Strong At The Box Office!

777 Charlie is a movie that talks about the unconditional love relationship and bonding between a dog and his master, and is received at the box office positively and with a lot of warmth. Despite lacking the commercial elements, it has managed to win the audience at the box office, which is an achievement these days amid the world-class cinema and pan-India projects that are hitting the screens.

The movie collected about Rs 68 Crore in Karnataka alone, and worldwide collection could reach somewhere around Rs 100 Crore, over 25 days.

Directed by Kiranraj K, the movie is about Dharma, who loses his family to an accident caused by a dog during his early teenage years. Since then, Dharma grows up alone and becomes a factory worker. He boozes away the night and wakes up to eat Idli and go to the same old mundane chores. A stray Labrador, escaped from a puppy mill chances upon Dharma and sticks to him. How the misanthropic Dharma forges a bond with Charlie and what he does next forms the crux of 777 Charlie.

777 Charlie received praise from many notable personalities including Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Superstar Rajinikanth. The elated actor-cum-producer has taken to his social media handles to share the joy.

Sangeetha Sringeri is cast in the role of an animal activist in 777 Charlie which has dialogues penned by Raj B Shetty. He was also seen in the role of a Veterinarian in the film. Music of the film was composed by Nobin Paul. Aravind Kashyap cinematographed the movie. Bobby Simha, Danish Sait are seen in other prominent roles.