777 Charlie Day 3 Box Office Collection: Rakshit Shetty & The Four-Legged Fur Ball Conquer All Hearts & Money

Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty has ventured into the pan-Indian market with his latest film, 777 Charlie. The movie is a story between a loner Dharma and a gullible-eyed labrador dog. Dharma pretty much lives all by himself after losing his entire family in an accident during his teen years. He works at a factory and gets drunk all night. He eats Idly and goes to work, pretty much only if he is not involved in brawls.

Charlie, a stray labrador enters his life full of boredom and turns it all for good. Initially, Dharma wants to get rid of the dog but an incident turns the tables for him and since then, the two develop an unbreakable bond. Soon when things are all happy and smooth, a terminal illness befalls the canine friend. The journey and therefore the story of Dharma and Charlie is depicted with a fun roller coaster ride in the first half and a heavy emotional second half.

The movie was received with great enthusiasm, given that a dog was in the lead role for a mainstream film. The performances of both the dog, originally named Charlie and Rakshit are appreciated. The makers are drenched in applause for the movie's content- writing, emotional weight, and the direction of the film.

Let us take a look at the box office collection of Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie here

Day 1: Rs 6.2 Crore

Day 2: Rs 7.8 Crore

Day 3: Rs 9.50 Crore

Total 3 Days Box Office Collection: Rs 23.50 Crore

Charlie is written by Kiranraj K and has dialogues penned by Raj B Shetty and Abhijit Mahesh. Music is composed by Nobin Paul and Aravind Kashyap cinematographed the film. The movie is bankrolled by Rakshit Shetty and GS Gupta.

Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, Danish Sait, and Bobby Simha can be seen playing crucial roles in the film.