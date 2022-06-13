777 Charlie Day 4 Box Office Collection: The Heart-Touching Tale Of Dharma & Charlie Is Winning Hearts!

777 Charlie is a simple yet emotional tale of a lonely man named Dharma, played by Rakshit Shetty, who very much keeps to himself after losing his family to an accident long ago. He works at a factory and is involved in nothing except whiling away time boozing or sleeping.

There comes a dog, a stray labrador, who escapes a puppy mill. Charlie chooses Dharma, and despite initial aversion, Dharma warms up to the dog over time. Eventually, they forge an unprecedented bond.

Both of them become best friends, and Dharma's life begins to change for good. There comes the conflict in the form of a terminal illness. But here, it is Charlie, who is affected. What do Dharma do to live up to the life that he and Charlie wanted, what happens next forms the crux of 777 Charlie.

Director Kiranraj K beautifully depicted the story, which is very high on emotions in the second half. The life and journey of Dharma and his four-legged-companion is an experience to be felt.

777 Charlie's day 4 box office collection is as follows:

Day 1: Rs 6.27 Crore

Day 2: Rs 7.87 Crore

Day 3: Rs 10.01 Crore

Day 4: Rs 5 Crore

Total: Rs 29.15 Crore

Rakshit Shetty produced the film under Paramvah in association with GS Gupta. With Charlie, Rakshit Shetty aimed for a pan-Indian image. Dialogues for the film are written by Raj B Shetty and Abhijit Mahesh. Music was composed by Nobin Paul. Aravind Kashyap cinematographed the movie.

777 Charlie was released in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.