777 Charlie Day 4 Box Office Collection: The Heart-Touching Tale Of Dharma & Charlie Is Winning Hearts!

777
Charlie
is
a
simple
yet
emotional
tale
of
a
lonely
man
named
Dharma,
played
by
Rakshit
Shetty,
who
very
much
keeps
to
himself
after
losing
his
family
to
an
accident
long
ago.
He
works
at
a
factory
and
is
involved
in
nothing
except
whiling
away
time
boozing
or
sleeping.
There
comes
a
dog,
a
stray
labrador,
who
escapes
a
puppy
mill.
Charlie
chooses
Dharma,
and
despite
initial
aversion,
Dharma
warms
up
to
the
dog
over
time.
Eventually,
they
forge
an
unprecedented
bond.
Both
of
them
become
best
friends,
and
Dharma's
life
begins
to
change
for
good.
There
comes
the
conflict
in
the
form
of
a
terminal
illness.
But
here,
it
is
Charlie,
who
is
affected.
What
do
Dharma
do
to
live
up
to
the
life
that
he
and
Charlie
wanted,
what
happens
next
forms
the
crux
of
777
Charlie.
Director
Kiranraj
K
beautifully
depicted
the
story,
which
is
very
high
on
emotions
in
the
second
half.
The
life
and
journey
of
Dharma
and
his
four-legged-companion
is
an
experience
to
be
felt.
777
Charlie's
day
4
box
office
collection
is
as
follows:
Day
1:
Rs
6.27
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
7.87
Crore
Day
3:
Rs
10.01
Crore
Day
4:
Rs
5
Crore
Total:
Rs
29.15
Crore
Rakshit
Shetty
produced
the
film
under
Paramvah
in
association
with
GS
Gupta.
With
Charlie,
Rakshit
Shetty
aimed
for
a
pan-Indian
image.
Dialogues
for
the
film
are
written
by
Raj
B
Shetty
and
Abhijit
Mahesh.
Music
was
composed
by
Nobin
Paul.
Aravind
Kashyap
cinematographed
the
movie.
777
Charlie
was
released
in
Kannada,
Telugu,
Tamil,
Malayalam
and
Hindi.