777 Charlie - Kantara: How 2022 Proved To Be A Gamechanger For Kannada Movies

As hard as it is to believe, the year 2022 is almost over. As we are just a few weeks away from welcoming the new year, the time has come to revisit the important happenings of the year. And entertainment played a major role in India. Particularly movies from South India ruled the Indian box office. And for Sandalwood, this year has been a game-changer.

From KGF: Chapter 2 to the most recent underdog Kantara, several Kannada movies made fans sit up and notice them. Today, let us take a look at all the Kannada movies that went on to receive acclaim and set the box office on fire.

James

Late Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar enthralled his beloved fans one last time in the movie James, which hit the theaters on March 17. The film, reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 50 to 70 crore, went on to rule the box office for more than 30 days, and collected Rs. 151 crore from its overall run. It was directed by Chethan Kumar.

KGF: Chapter 2

Creating history at the box office, Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 went on to collect more than a whopping Rs. 1188cr. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film was released on April 14, clashing with Vijay’s Beast which was released on April 15.

777 Charlie

Rakshit Shetty’s slice-of-life emotional drama 777 Charlie was released on June 10 in all major Indian languages. Made on a mere budget of Rs 20 crore, the movie collected more than Rs. 100 crore at its worldwide box office. The Kiranraj K directorial stars the adorable canine Charlie in a role more important than its central character.

Vikrant Rona

When it was released on July 28, Kichcha Sudeepa’s Vikrant Rona received raving reviews from fans and critics. The movie went on to beat the record set by KGF: Chapter 1 by becoming the third fastest Kannada film to collect Rs. 100 crore in Karnataka. Directed by Anup Bandari, the fil went on to collect more than Rs. 100 crore at the worldwide box office.

Kantara

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara was released on September 30. With the positive word-of-mouth reviews from fans and critics, the film went on to rule the Indian box office with its massive collection of close to Rs. 400 crore at its worldwide box office. Rishab Shetty, besides playing the lead role, also helmed the movie.