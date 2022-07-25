777 Charlie OTT Release Date And Time: The Man-Dog Story Starring Rakshit Shetty Will Stream On Voot

Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty aimed at the entire south Indian release with his latest 777 Charlie. The movie hit the screens on June 10 and is raving reviews for its heart-touching story and endearing narration.

Directed by Kiranraj K, the movie depicts the relationship between a man and a dog. Dharma, who is a loner and works in a factory chances upon a stray labrador whom he names Charlie, although initially resists her. The life, struggles, and adventures of the duo are narrated overwhelmingly.

777 Charlie's digital streaming rights were sold off to Voot. The movie might be available for streaming from July 29, 2022 On Voot From 12 AM. 777 Charlie OTT will be available in all south languages- Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada.

Charlie is written by Kiranraj K and has dialogues penned by Raj B Shetty and Abhijit Mahesh. Music is composed by Nobin Paul and Aravind Kashyap cinematographed the film. The movie is bankrolled by Rakshit Shetty and GS Gupta.

Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie has been made with an budget of 20 crore and had sensational box office run at Karnataka and worldwide box office and collected around 103 crore gross and becomes all time blockbuster. Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, Danish Sait, and Bobby Simha can be seen playing crucial roles in the film.