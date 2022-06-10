777 Charlie Twitter Review: Rakshit Shetty's Film Hits The Screens & Here's What Twitterati Have To Say

Kannada hero Rakshit Shetty has ventured into Tollywood with his latest dubbing film Charlie 777. The movie is helmed by Kiranraj K and is an adventure drama involving a labrador dog in a crucial role. The movie is originally made in Kannada and is dubbed into Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Charlie 777 is a story about a reckless and lonely factory worker Dharma, who works at the factory during the morning, boozes off his nights, and relishes Idly every morning. He is chosen by a stray labrador dog whom he names Charlie. He initially wants to give away the dog for adoption but they bond unusually. The life and struggles of Charlie and Dharma unfold as Dharma finds his purpose.

777 Charlie, named after the labrador dog in the film, has Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, Danish Sait, and Bobby Simha in prominent roles.

777 Charlie Movie Review: Rakshit Shetty’s Man-Dog Bonding Adventure Touches Your Heart

The unit shot for the film in Mysore, Bangalore, Dandeli forests, Kodaikanal, Goa, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Punjab. Music for the film was scored by Nobin Paul.



The movie, bankrolled by Rakshit Shetty and GS Gupta under Paramvah Studios, was released across the world.

What a beautiful movie it is😍

Hats off to us acting RS😎 and Charlie ua jus unbelievable 😘

Don't miss this movie guys n please carry towel while going to watch it😥😥

#777CharlieInCinemas@rakshitshetty @Kiranraj61 @sangeethaSring @nobinpaul @ParamvahStudios @777CharlieMovie — Kalpesh Mahajanshetti (@kalpeshmahajn) June 9, 2022

First half was fully filled with laughter moments & ends bit emotionally.Second half is complete emotional journey of Dharama & Charlie.#777Charlie #777CharlieinCinemas@777CharlieMovie @rakshitshetty https://t.co/leevYSib0n — ᴷᴳᶠ | 𝗥𝗦𝗞🚩| ⱽᴿ (@rskthemonsters) June 9, 2022

#777Charlie



A heart-warming movie.. About the bond between a Man and his dog..



A journey of self-discovery..



Fantastic acting by @rakshitshetty Especially the emotional climax.. #777Charlie dog deserves an award for acting.#777CharlieInCinemas #777Charlie pic.twitter.com/DYwjjUtWYX — ಶ್ರೀಹರಿ ಪಾಳೇಗಾರ್ (@sriharipalegar) June 10, 2022