Actor Ashok Rao Passes Away In Bengaluru

Senior Sandalwood actor Ashok Rao breathed his last on Wednesday (February 2) morning at his residence in Bengaluru. As per reports, he died following a massive heart attack. He was 75. Reportedly, he was undergoing treatment for cancer. He is survived by a son and a daughter.

Ashok was known for playing supporting and villainy roles. He had been a part of as many as 250 films and shared screen space with legendary Kannada actors including Rajkumar, Vishnuvardhan and Ambareesh. The veteran star had also played key roles in films headlined by Shivarajkumar, Kichcha Sudeep, Devaraj and Upendra among many others. Owing to his health condition, the actor stayed away from films for many years. His best films include Shrungara Kavya, Inspector Jhansi, Operation Ankusha, Jodi Hakki, Sainika, Sneha, Habba and many others.

Following the news of his death, several Kannada celebrities and fans of the actor took to their respective social media handles to offer their condolences.